Woman Goes Viral After She Revealed The Thoughtful Birthday Gift She Gave Her Husband (Photo)
 

The couple in question

“Not everytime boxers and singlet,” men on Twitter are telling women after a woman revealed the awesome gift she gave her husband for his birthday.

A certain woman has been commended and celebrated by the male folks for the way she celebrated her hubby’s 30th birthday.

The woman, simply identified by her Twitter handle, @sunshinechi1 became a sensation online after she revealed that she flew her husband who is a huge fan of Formula 1 car racing and always talked about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate, for his 30th birthday celebration.

The duo are being celebrated on social media.

