News Feed

Woman Miraculously Escapes Death After Speeding Car Rammed Into Her Shop In Asaba (Photos)

The accident scene

A woman has praised God after she miraculously escaped an accident that happened at her shop in Asaba, Delta state.

Raymond Esther Ogochukwu said that she was stunned after a speedingToyota Venza car rammed into her shop on Monday, November 12, after losing control of the vehicle.

The impact of the accident was great that the car destroyed the shop and almost all the goods inside. The front part of the vehicle was also damaged in the process.

The excited woman identified as Raymond Esther Ogochukwu thanked God for sparing her life and took to Facebook yesterday to share pictures of the accident and wrote:

“With my mouth, will I make known your faithfulness to my Generation oh Lord! This happened to my Shop but God kept me, his mercies kept me. Am grateful Oh Lord I can’t keep calm any more.  Monday, November 12 2018. God is great.”

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Heartbreaking: Catholic Priest Dies In Fatal Crash After Marking 1 Year Of Priesthood (Photos)

Man All Smiles After Undergoing Facial Surgery To Remove Huge Growth (Photos)

How I Was Lured To Join A Secret Cult In University – Young Graduate Makes Confessions

Open Letter To Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy

Atiku’s Campaign Team Offers Buhari’s Team Free Crash Course For Two Weeks

Face Of Suspected Land Fraudster Remanded in Prison Custody (Photo)

2019 Election: Atiku, Peter Obi, Chidoka, Others Meet Igbo Leaders In Enugu (Photos)

Check Out Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures Of An Engineer And A Nurse

Unless I Marry Within A Year, I Will Share 2Baba With You – Toke Makinwa Teases Annie Idibia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *