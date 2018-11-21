Woman Ordered To Pay N50,000 Bail For Making Noise In Sokoto Court

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, admitted a 37-year-old woman, Aisha Mohammed, to bail in the sum of N50,000, after she was arraigned for making noise while a Chief Magistrate was sitting.

The police charged Mohammed with one count of obstructing a public officer in the discharge of his public functions.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu, who admitted the accused to bail, ordered that Mohammed must produce one surety in like sum.

Adamu adjourned the case until Nov. 26, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Abubakar Mohammed, had told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 7, at the Chief magistrates court III, Sokoto.

The prosecutor said that accused was said to have caused obstruction by making unnecessary noise while the presiding magistrate was conducting proceeding.

The prosecutor said that even after the chief magistrate ordered her to stop making noise, she refused.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 148 of the Penal Code.

NAN reports that whoever voluntarily obstructs a public officer in the discharge of his public functions shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to N40 or with both.

