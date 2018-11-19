News Feed, Sports

Worst Miss Ever? See The Moment Chelsea Striker Morata Missed An Open Net

Chelsea’s striker Alvaro Morata did his confidence no favours after missing an open net from just six-yards. The 26-year-old was given the nod by Spain boss Luis Enrique to lead the line in their 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia.

Morata was eager to impress having been left out of the World Cup squad in the summer.

But he produced an absolute howler that will go down as one of the worst misses of the season.

Marco Asensio broke free on the left and his strike was fumbled by the keeper into the path of Morata.

He looked destined to add to his 13 international goals but somehow scuffed the ball wide of the post.

Luckily, Celta Vigo’s Brais Mendez spared his blushes on 78 minutes when he grabbed the winner.

