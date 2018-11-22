Wow! BBNaija Star, Bambam Mesmerizes Fans With New Charming Make-Up Photos

Bambam

Bambam, one of the most talked about ex Big Brother Naija housemates, has stunned her many fans on social media with a new set of photos of herself.

The young BBNaija star who is also an actress and singer, shared the new photos today on her Instagram page and got her followers talking about them.

Bambam whose real name is Bamike Olawunmi, is known to be quite a photogenic woman who is also a sharp dresser. Her photos often leave her followers charmed.

In these new photos, she is seen displaying a heavily made up face as she rocks a blue dress while striking alluring pose for the camera.

See more pictures below:

Her followers have since taken to her comment section to shower her with encomiums on her good looks and sharp dress sense.

