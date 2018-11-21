Wow! Beautiful Actress, Chika Ike Releases New Smoking Hot Photos On Instagram

Chika Ike, one of the most successful Nigerian actresses has appeared in new photos which have gotten her fans talking.

The actress who is also an author, is known to be in the habit of sharing new photos of herself on Instagram every now and then to the great admiration of her many followers. Usually she would follow up those photos with awesome captions urging her fans to keep pushing to become better human beings.

In these new set of photos, the beautiful actress is seen in a body-hugging blue dress which leaves her arms exposed.

Apparently stepping out for an activity, Chika Ike is seen looking really classy she pairs her all-blue ensemble paired with a cute Lady Dior bag.

See another photo below:

