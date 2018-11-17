News Feed

Wow! Beautiful Actress, Regina Daniels Receives N500k Gift From E-Money, Shares Proof

E-Money is one of the most talked about Nigerian businessmen on social media. This is because of the manner in which the man interacts with his fans on Instagram.

One of the major reasons why he is talked about is his open-handedness. E-Money is known to be in the habit of giving out money to his many fans on almost a daily basis. These fans often ask for help and the man in return, offers them money.

Sometimes he also gives out money to celebrities.

Regina Daniels

His most recent celebrity beneficiary is the beautiful actress, Regina Daniels. In her case, the businessman gifted her a whooping N500,000.

Regina Daniels excitedly took to her Instagram stories to reveal the story and even share a proof of the money she received from E-Money. 

She shared the screenshot below on her Insta stories.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Abacha‘s Daughter Gumsu, Kemi Olunloyo Attack Linda Ikeji , Gumsu Says ‘The Devil Lives In Linda’

Nigerian Private Jet Operators Eye Bumper Profits As 2019 Campaigns Begin Tomorrow

Beautiful Actress, Dayo Amusa Issues Warning To Young Ladies Who Date Married Men

Nigerian ‘Crime Buster’, Abba Kyari Reveals How He Met His Wife And Fell In Love

Speeding Train Crushes 10 Cows To Death In Ogun As Residents Invade Site With Cutlasses

The Beautiful Brides Of Nigeria’s Election Season

FG Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday To Celebrate Eid-El Maulud

Revealed: How APC Governor Insulted Party Chairman, Oshiomhole In President Buhari’s Presence

South Africa Vs Nigeria: Big Match, Big Absentees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *