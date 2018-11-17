Wow! Beautiful Actress, Regina Daniels Receives N500k Gift From E-Money, Shares Proof

E-Money is one of the most talked about Nigerian businessmen on social media. This is because of the manner in which the man interacts with his fans on Instagram.

One of the major reasons why he is talked about is his open-handedness. E-Money is known to be in the habit of giving out money to his many fans on almost a daily basis. These fans often ask for help and the man in return, offers them money.

Sometimes he also gives out money to celebrities.

Regina Daniels

His most recent celebrity beneficiary is the beautiful actress, Regina Daniels. In her case, the businessman gifted her a whooping N500,000.

Regina Daniels excitedly took to her Instagram stories to reveal the story and even share a proof of the money she received from E-Money.

She shared the screenshot below on her Insta stories.

