Wow! Ex-Nollywood Star, Regina Askia Appears Ageless In All Black Ensemble (Photos)

Regina Askia has dazzled her many fans with some new photos she shared online.

The former actress who graced the TV screens of many homes in Nigeria in the 90s, appears not to have aged a day in many years as new photos show her looking so young.

Regina, now 50 years old, is seen rocking an all black ensemble as she steps out looking quite classy.

See more photos below:

Her many fans have taken to her comment section to shower encomiums on her.

