News Feed

Wow! Lady Who Gave Up Obesity To Live Healthy, Shares Unbelievable ‘Before And After’ Photo

A Nigerian lady who is currently living in Germany, has revealed how she lost her weight to live a healthier life.

The lady identified as Deborah Olawoyin, revealed that she had to make some huge sacrifices in order to achieve her aim to get her ideal body shape.

Known as @mizsthicknesz on Instagram, Deborah said she had to give up her huge boobs, hips and obesity to reduce her weight and pursue living a healthy lifestyle.

She posted an amazing photo showing the stunning transformation of her body under a year and a lot of her followers have been so awed by the change.

In her caption, she wrote: “One reason people resist change is because they focus on what they have to give up, instead of what they have to gain 

“I gave up my big booty, hips and big boobs and obesity for a healthier, happier long life  

“chai… I miss my boobs sha .. I used to rest my head on them 

“Beginning of my #Weightlossjourney VS. Now…mind blowing #transformationtuesday”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

ASUU Speaks On Calling Off Strike

Beautiful Photos From The Wedding Of Former Oyo Governor, Rasheed Ladoja’s Son

Residents Panic As Boko Haram Terrorists Set Houses On Fire In Borno (Photos)

2019: Nigerians Are Frustrated, Getting To Their Breaking Point – Rapper, Falz

2019: Sanwo-olu, Hamzat Indigenes Of Ogun – PDP

Governor Ganduje Sues Daily Nigerian For N3billion Over Dollar Video

I Have Only N75k Left Out Of The N25m I Won In BBNaija – Efe Speaks Out

Shocking: INEC Discovers 1,224 Dead Persons In Adamawa Register Ahead Of 2019 Elections

ASUU Strike: Federal Govt, University Lecturers Begin Talk In Abuja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *