Wow! Lady Who Gave Up Obesity To Live Healthy, Shares Unbelievable ‘Before And After’ Photo

A Nigerian lady who is currently living in Germany, has revealed how she lost her weight to live a healthier life.

The lady identified as Deborah Olawoyin, revealed that she had to make some huge sacrifices in order to achieve her aim to get her ideal body shape.

Known as @mizsthicknesz on Instagram, Deborah said she had to give up her huge boobs, hips and obesity to reduce her weight and pursue living a healthy lifestyle.

She posted an amazing photo showing the stunning transformation of her body under a year and a lot of her followers have been so awed by the change.

In her caption, she wrote: “One reason people resist change is because they focus on what they have to give up, instead of what they have to gain

“I gave up my big booty, hips and big boobs and obesity for a healthier, happier long life

“chai… I miss my boobs sha .. I used to rest my head on them

“Beginning of my #Weightlossjourney VS. Now…mind blowing #transformationtuesday”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria