Wow! Toke Makinwa Rides A Camel For The First Time Ever In Dubai (Photo)

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, one of the most talked about On-Air Personalities in Nigeria has ridden a camel for the very first time.

The media personality who is currently in Dubai for vacation, courtesy of Emirates, took to her Instagram page to share her experience.

According to Toke, she had always wanted to ride a camel and finally had her chance in Dubai where she got to go desert riding.

She shared a photo of herself on a camel about.

Toke Makinwa on a camel

She then captioned it thus: “I’ve always wanted to ride a camel and I got to go desert riding thanks to @emirates watching the dub set was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen yet.

“God lives in beauty, God is here #ArabianVentures #flybetterwithemirates #emiratesfamtrip2018

“#Livingmybestlife”

