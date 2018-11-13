Football

Yaya Toure Rallies Team Mates, Says He Wants Trophies

Former Manchester city midfielder, Yaya Toure, joined Greek outfit, Olympiakos, during the transfer window after being declared surplus to requirements at the Ethiad stadium.

His new club sits third on the log after being held at home by Panathinaikos and are trailing table topper, PAOK Thessaloniki FC, by 6 points after 19 games in the current campaign.

The Ivorian international then took to his twitter handle to rally his team mates to get back to winning ways and added that they need to win trophies for their fans.

What he said below:

