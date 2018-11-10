News Feed

Yemi Alade replies follower who accused her of doing plastic surgery

A few number of celebrities seems to have mastered the art of dealing with social media trolls… While some choose silence, others use the block button, but a large percentage of them prefer to give it back to trolls in a savage way.

Award winning Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade chose the latter option when a troll called her names and discredited her for acknowledging Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma in a song.

The singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram bursting a dance move with the caption, “FORGET! I AM A WHOLE F**KING MOOD!!💙

The troll then wrote in the comment section, “Everything not original, plastic fake…u actually ruined that killa song with those disgusting lines ” obo en chefchi” like really?? U lacking some ideas now😒😒 gosh u such a bore or u were trying to please David?”

But see how the singer responded;

