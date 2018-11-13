News Feed

‘You Are A Disgrace To Nigeria’ – Obanla Elizabeth Blast Aremu Afolayan For Insulting Buhari And Ambode (Video)

This weekend, Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan attacked President Buhari and Governor Ambode over the terrible state of the Nigerian Aviation sector. This came after he had an unpleasant experience at the airport in Lagos and he took to social media to vent his anger.

Reacting to him, Nigerian socialite Elizabeth Obanla in a One Hour Facebook live video dragged the heck out of the actor calling him a ‘disgrace and total idiot for insulting a sitting president and the governor of his state’.

She went on to ask him, ‘who are you to come out to insult your leaders because you had issues at the airport’?

Watch her video below…

