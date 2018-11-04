You removed your womb so as not to have kids – Ghanaian Actress blasts colleague

Actress Xandy Kamel has called out her colleague Benedicta Gafah whom she said is not a complete woman because she does not have a womb.

She revealed further that Gafah was married, but due to some marital issues with her husband, she removed her ring to appear to be single.

According to her, Gafah had an operation to have her womb removed because she said she did not want to have children.

Xandy further told YEN TV in that exclusive interview that Gafah took her husband to a “juju man” to be made “confused” so she could have all his property in her possession.

She explained that Gafah’s husband was by then building a house which she wanted to have to herself, hence the decision to take him to the “juju man”.

Asked how come she got to know so much secrets about the Zylofon actress, Xandy revealed that she lived together with Gafah in the same room for two months.

“She was my good friend, a very good friend and we lived together in her house for two months even though she says two weeks,” Xandy revealed to YEN.com.gh.

She also said that Gafah’s family members have disowned her because of what she said was the Zylofon signee’s bad character.

The two actresses have been at each other’s throat for some time now. 114