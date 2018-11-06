You’ll be shocked to see me sitting pretty beside God in Heaven – Bobrisky addresses his haters

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky takes to his IG to pen down some words of advise to all those hating on him.

Bobrisky wrote saying;

“Good afternoon Bobrisky lovers !!!! Quick one have any one of u notice that is only people who are not doing good that cal others names ? Would Dj cuppy or paddy Adenuga these are billionaires children have time to insult anyone on Ig ? No they won’t. Is only the broke ones that share data with their friends phones that come to Ig to insult people.

Is high time dis people sit down and think of wat they want to do with their life. Are u praying to follow celebrity till u die ? ? let celebrities too celebrate u one day. U all insulting me don’t forgot I was also once broke before I think of a hustle to do that will make me a millionaire and give me mighty name. Pls go find a hustle and stop insulting people on IG.

If all your insult mean shit to me by now I would have not been where I am today. But I ignore all the insult and choose to acquirer all my dream goal in life. Pls ask yourself wat is my dream goal today and stop instituting people who are richer than u.

Secondly some of u are saying u are going to hell ?????. Do u know where u are going to ? Nobody on dis earth will tell me he or she is not sinner, if u have lied before u are a sinner, runs girl u are sinner, thief, sleeping with another woman who is not ur wife all dis are sins, so face your sins and leave other people sins alone. Let God be the Judge ?‍??.

Don’t be surprise u all will see me sitting pretty beside my creator God while those Jesus servant judging people around walk straight to hell. My darling mind ur business and let other people enjoy their life. Good afternoon ?”