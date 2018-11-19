Young girl survives after being involved in an accident which saw an iron rod pierce her eye

A young girl miraculously survived after being involved in an accident which saw an iron rod pierce her eye.

Though the circumstance of her accident was not revealed but according to reports, the girl was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident where the rod was removed.

The girl was only left with a minor scar – with her eyeball fully intact.

An Optometry graduate from Imo State University Owerri (IMSU), Hon Chidi Onyeji Zanders, shared pictures online as he wrote; “Her Eyeball is still intact, She is a miracle child, Thanks be to God”.