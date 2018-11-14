News Feed

Young lady appreciates God after escaping from ritualist den in Delta (Photos)

A young lady named Sophia Emmanuel, has taken to her Facebook page to testify of God’s mercies after she escaped from a ritualist den yesterday November 13th.

Read what she wrote below

”You won’t believe what happened to me today God had saved me from the hands of rituals in Otokutu town I went for ceremony on my way back to ughelli a boy came to me and say Fine girl who you dey find then I said nobody suddenly I can’t remember anything again then I saw my self naked and tied up with my pant and bra and heard the boys conversation outside trying to sell me to another guys for 900,000 thousand naira, And suddenly I recover my self and I quickly untied my self and I escaped from their hand please help me to celebrate God is a wonderful God and please girls be wise boys are not smiling oh make them nor use you buy veza or Glk oh ????” ” .

You may also like

Stunning Photos Of Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Girl Anita Ukah At The Miss World Pageant

Toyin Abraham Is Smitten By Adesua Etomi’s Radiant Beauty As She Features On Gtb Fashion Magazine (Photos)

Oyemkke threatens to unleash his d!ck on Tunde Ednut after he was bounced from Wande Coal’s concert

Beautiful Ladies Rush Internet Sensation, Mr. Spell (Photos)

‘I’m Tired Of Eating Human Flesh’ – Man Walks Into Police Station With Severed Leg

Muslim Students Rejoice As Lagos Govt Approves Use Of Hijab In Schools

‘Nothing Works Without Holy Spirit’ – Tonto Dikeh Preaches

EFCC intercepts N211m worth of gold at Lagos Airport (Photo)

Nigerians React To Senior Lawyer Wearing Torn Gown And Wig To Court (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *