Young woman gives thanks to God for sparing her life after escaping from ritualist den in Delta state (Photos)

A young woman could not contain her joy after escaping from ritualist den.

The woman identified as Sophia Emmanuel shared photos on her Facebook page showing her celebrating God’s grace after she escaped from the ritualist den yesterday November 13th.

Read what she wrote below:

”You won’t believe what happened to me today God had saved me from the hands of rituals in Otokutu town I went for ceremony on my way back to ughelli a boy came to me and say Fine girl who you dey find then I said nobody suddenly I can’t remember anything again then I saw my self naked and tied up with my pant and bra and heard the boys conversation outside trying to sell me to another guys for 900,000 thousand naira.

And suddenly I recover my self and I quickly untied my self and I escaped from their hand please help me to celebrate God is a wonderful God and please girls be wise boys are not smiling oh make them nor use you buy veza or Glk oh ????” ”