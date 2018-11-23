Youngest Deltan Lawmaker, Friday Osanebi Gifts Multi-Million Naira Car To Comedian Ogus Baba For His Birthday (Photos+Video)

Ogus Baba has announced on Instagram that popular lawmaker representing Ndokwa East Local Government Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Friday Ossai Osanebi gifted him a luxury car.

Ogus Baba who frolicks with footballers and politicians claims to be the first comedian to be gifted a luxury car of that brand. The car was given to him to mark his 37th birthday.

He wrote on his Instagram page, “Yessssssssssss I got a car gift for my birthday thanks to my friend and my brother RT Hon Friday Osanebi Deputy speaker delta state house of Assembly @iam_otunba02 God bless u for giving me the best gift ever”

“The first comedian to be gifted with a BMW Z4 CONVERTABLE car in the world lol @iam_otunba02 the first Nigerian to give a comedian a CONVERTABLE BMW car gift in Nigeria. RT HON FRIDAY OSANEBI you are the REAL meaning of LOVE God bless you”he wrote further .

According to our findings, the price of the vehicle ranges from $26,794 to $45,262, which is equivalent to N10M and N16M in Nigerian currency. Mr. Osanebi, 38 maintains his celebrity status on Instagram with eye-popping photos of his upscale lifestyle constantly showcased online. He has been embroiled in controversies ranging from fraud and certificate forgery.

