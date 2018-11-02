Football

Youngster ,Brahim Díaz, With A Brace To End Pep Guardiola’s Goalless Run In A League Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City beat Fulham by putting 2 unreplied goals past them during their 4th round clash at the ongoing Caraboa cup to qualify for the quarter final of the competition.

The match which was played at the Etihad stadium of the Citizens saw the English champions, Mancity,  scored their first ever goal at the  fourth round stage of the competition under Pep Guardoila in the 19th minute after Brahim Diaz shot was deflected into the opposition net.

The 19 years old, Diaz, was scored his first senior goal for Manchester City with the goal went on to complete his brace in the second half to take the contest to bed.

 

You may also like

Manchester City, Midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, Injured Again

Chelsea Defender, Cezar Azpilicueta, Can’t Get Over Meeting Frank Lampard

Here Is What Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Has To Say About Their Unbeaten Run

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Gary Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

What Chelsea Legend, Frank Lampard, Said After His Hard Fought Display Against Former Club, Chelsea, Is A Must Read

Emile Smith-Rowe Reaction To First Emirate Stadium Goal Would Leave You Thrilled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *