Youngster ,Brahim Díaz, With A Brace To End Pep Guardiola’s Goalless Run In A League Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City beat Fulham by putting 2 unreplied goals past them during their 4th round clash at the ongoing Caraboa cup to qualify for the quarter final of the competition.

The match which was played at the Etihad stadium of the Citizens saw the English champions, Mancity, scored their first ever goal at the fourth round stage of the competition under Pep Guardoila in the 19th minute after Brahim Diaz shot was deflected into the opposition net.

The 19 years old, Diaz, was scored his first senior goal for Manchester City with the goal went on to complete his brace in the second half to take the contest to bed.