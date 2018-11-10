‘You’re not an Artiste stop singing’ – Oyemykke advises DJ Cuppy

Social commentator, Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke has come for Nigerian female Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy in his latest video, saying she should stick to DJing and quit singing.

Oyemykke in his recent video called out daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Otedola, insisting that she sticks to DJing.

In his opinion DJ Cuppy is has not talent to become a full fledge artist and should stop singing. He continued that the ‘Green Light’ crooner should a best be a record producer.

Since taking to singing, DJ Cuppy has released songs like ‘Green Light’, ‘Vybe’, ‘Currency’ etc.

Mr Oyemykke shared the video below, with the caption;

I Love Dj Cuppy Too Much To Not Say This Truth. I Tried Not Make This Video But Here We Go.

To All Our Shared Friends

It’s All Love At The End Of The Day

Good afternoon