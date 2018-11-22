News, Uncategorized

Yul Edochie visits Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, reveals the former president told him he was Nigeria’s hope (Photos)

One of Nollywood’s most popular faces, Yul Edochie, has met with former president, Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Edochie who is also a politician and a former guber aspirant, visited Jonathan in Abuja after the former president launched his book “My Transition Hours” in the capital city.

The excited actor took to his Instagram page to talk about the experience. He first posted the photo seen below of himself and Jonathan posing for the camera.

He then captioned it thus:

“It was an honour to be hosted by the father of democracy, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in his home after his book launch in Abuja.

‘He said to me, “‘l have watched you for many yrs and followed your political journey from when you contested for Governor till now, you represent hope for millions of Nigerian youths, never give up’. Thank you for the encouragement His Excellency, President GEJ.”

“My outfit by @ahvangardenigeria (proud makers of high quality home made clothes and shoes)”

