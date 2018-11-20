Zamfara: Bandits Kill 12 CJTF Members, Burn Motorbikes

File Photo

Suspected armed bandits on Monday ambushed and killed at least 12 members of Civilian JTF in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state, Daily Trust gathered.

The Civilian JTF members mostly from Kware and Kurya villages were coming back from a meeting in Shinkafi town when they were intercepted by the bandits and got killed.

Two weeks ago, Zamfara state government announced plans to recruit 8500 civilian Joint Task Force as a fresh move to end the incessant killings and kidnappings in the state.

Residents told Daily Trust that the motor bike-riding gang of civilian JTF members were caught unawares inside the forest and killed them and burnt their motorbikes.

“They opened fire on them and killed a dozen even though the civilian JTF members faught back but were over powered by the bandits , the CJTF carry dane guns while the bandits move around with more sophisticated rifles. As Iam talking to you 10 bodies were recovered and after I had left the place two more corpses were found,” Sani Kware said.

However, the Zamfara State Police Command, through its spokesman SP Muhammad Shehu said they had received a distress call that at about 1805 hours, vigilante men of Kurya and kware villages in Shinkafi LGA were ambushed by suspected bandits along Shinkafi road, on their way back to their respective villages.

He said on the receipt of the report, a combined team of PMF, CTU and ‘F’SARS led by the DPO Shinkafi quickly moved to the scene for on the spot Assessment.

“One body recovered while two other victims who sustained a gun shot injuries were rushed to General hospital Shinkafi for Treatment”

“Similarly, several Motorcycles littered a the scene with some of them set ablaze. Meanwhile, Bush combing of the surrounding bush/search-and-rescue operations are ongoing,” he added.

“The Command calls on members of the public to always remain conscious of their personal safety and protection. In the event they observe any suspicious movement or character, they should immediately report to any nearby police station for prompt action,” he added.

