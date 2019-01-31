2019: any attempt to rig the elections will result in war

National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has said that the country will come to war, if the coming presidential election is rigged.

Secondus said this at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta state on Thursday, during PDP’s presidential campaign rally. According to Secondus the federal government is mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the election.

In his words:

“Today, by your mandate, we warn INEC and we believe there are good people in INEC… we know that government is pressuring INEC to rig this election, but if they rig this election, they’re looking for war.”

“If they need peace, they must not rig the election — because everybody is ready for this election.

“We want to also advise our security agencies — and we know there are good people there protecting lives and properties, which is their primary duty. We believe that they will obey the Constitution, not to break it like Mr. President is breaking our laws. They will obey the Constitution and be neutral, but if they don’t, if they join hands with INEC to rig this election, what are they looking for?”

The PDP supporters at the stadium shouted “War”.

“Therefore, we advise all Nigerians, on that day on the 16th of February, let them come all out to vote and stand by their ballot boxes, and defend their votes — because the votes of all Nigerians must count. So that we can vote out a man who cannot interact, so that we can vote out a man that has brought disgrace to our nation.