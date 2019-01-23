Politics, Trending

2019: I’ll win if the election is free and fair – Sowore

 

Omoyele Sowore, African Action Congress Presidential Candidate, has said that he would win the forthcoming presidential election, if the conduct is free, fair and credible.

The presidential candidate said this on Wednesday evening during a town hall meeting tagged: ‘The Candidates’ organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media in Abuja.

During the interview, which was hosted by Kadaria Ahmed, he also declared that, he would pay workers N100,000 as minimum wage, if elected. Sowore, also made it clear, that he would combat the menace of ghost workers by installing technologies that would daily capture fingerprints of workers and the hours spent at work.

On electricity, the presidential candidate noted that in less than one year, he would make available solar panels that would generate up to 4500 megawatts of electricity across the country.

The presidential election will hold on Feb. 16, with various candidates wooing voters, with juicy campaign promises.

