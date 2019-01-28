2019 presidency: Atiku will strip off Buhari’s diapers – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani Kayode has said that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will strip off the diapers of president Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming election.

Fani Kayode said this, while reacting to news that quoted him as saying that the opposition party made a ‘blunder’ fielding Atiku as its presidential candidate, instead of zoning it to the Southwest.

The former minister speaking via Twitter on Monday, dismissed the news as fake, and accused APC ‘e-rats’ of conjuring rubbish, noting that the former vice President will trounce Buhari hands down.

He wrote;

I was amused to read the FAKE NEWS that I tweeted that PDP made a “blunder” by fielding Atiku and by NOT zoning the Vice Presidency to SW. Do the APC e-rats have nothing better to do than to conjure up such rubbish?Atiku will strip off Buharis diapers and trounce him hands down!