2019: We know the task ahead, we are adequately prepared

Police public relations officer, Frank MBA has said that the force was very aware of the challenges ahead of them as regards the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking via the force’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Mr MBA noted that the police will be very professional, neutral and apolitical in discharging its duties.

The police spokesperson assured Nigerians of the force’s commitment to do all that is expected of them in conducting free fair and credible elections – noting further that they are adequately prepared for the task ahead.

In his words:

We know the enormous challenges ahead of us as regards the 2019 election. We will be very professional, neutral and apolitical. We’ve done everything and here assuring Nigerians once again of our adequate preparedness for the task ahead.