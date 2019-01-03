Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has made quite some interesting points regarding what he will do, if elected.

The presidential election which comes up less than 3 weeks from now, has Atiku hopeful that he will clinch the position, if the election is conducted free, fair and credible.

In a town hall meeting tagged: ‘’The Candidates”, organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media on Wednesday evening in Abuja, which Atiku attended alongside his VP candidate, Peter Obi, he had the following to say.

On Boko Haram: He’d be willing to investigate the military hierarchy

Abubakar said that as part of plans to combat Boko Haram insurgency in the country’s Northeast, his government if elected, would be willing to investigate the military hierarchy.

“We cannot continue to accept that kind of situation whereby commanders lose lives, lose equipment to terrorists and then nothing happens to them,’’

On Farmer/herders clashes: feeding lots practices should be encouraged across the country

Farmers and herdsmen clashes have been on the increase in recent times, with hundreds of Nigerians been murdered in cold blood, while farm investments worth millions lost to these clashes. As solution to the menace, Abubakar said there was need to enlighten the herders on feeding lots.

“There is need for extensive public sensitisation of these herders to adopt this solution to minimize this crisis,’’ adding that this would not only reduce the crises, as it would also increase their income.

On fighting corruption: Amnesty will be granted to repentant corrupt persons

The former vice president said he would Consider amnesty for corrupt persons willing to Surrender Loot. According to Abubakar, his government will make it possible for corrupt former public officials to return their loot without prosecution. He noted that strong policies would be put in place to prevent and fight corruption.

“If you are to go and be prosecuting these people, you will still be prosecuting them and would not get the money.”

