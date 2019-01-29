A Healthy December for Market Users

The hustle in this country is real! Every second counts!

So instead of spending hours waiting to see a doctor or nurse, people tend to flip that time into making some cool cash. Getting people to care about their health without making them feel at a loss in their businesses is what MTN Foundation is promoting through its MTN Market Doctor initiative.

MTN Market Doctor is a health initiative of the MTN Foundation aimed at improving access to health care in Nigeria especially to the underserved population.

What better way to show care than giving the gift of good health to loved ones.

More pictures from the event: