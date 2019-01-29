A Healthy December for Market Users

The hustle in this country is real! Every second counts!
L-R: Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Nonny Ugboma; Director, MTN Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro; Super for Health, Surulere, Hon. Oyewole Kolawole; Director, Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Eniola Erinosho (Representing the Governor of Lagos State); Director, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode (MFR) and Founder, Market Doctor, Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo at the MTN Market Doctor flag off ceremony in Tejuosho Ultramodern Market, Lagos on Monday, 17th December, 2018
So instead of spending hours waiting to see a doctor or nurse, people tend to flip that time into making some cool cash. Getting people to care about their health without making them feel at a loss in their businesses is what MTN Foundation is promoting through its MTN Market Doctor initiative.
MTN Market Doctor is a health initiative of the MTN Foundation aimed at improving access to health care in Nigeria especially to the underserved population.
What better way to show care than giving the gift of good health to loved ones.
