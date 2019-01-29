Uncategorized

Aba Residents Ignored IPOB’s Call To Stay At Home , Troupe Out In Mass To Receive Buhari (Pictures)

It is safe to say that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Aba, Abia state was a hugely successful one as residents of the city trouped out in-mass to cheer him despite calls from the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to residents to stay at home during the visit.

Buhari was in the state to commission the 9.5 Megawatts Independent Power Plant, at Ariaria Market in Osisioma Ngwa council area before proceeding to Eyimba stadium to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally.

Buhari was reported to have specifically told the people of the State at the campaign rally that “I’m fighting their corruption, while they are fighting my integrit, let’s see who wins”.

Pictures:

