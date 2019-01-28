Entertainment, Trending

‘Abeg Davido Don Try, Give That Man The Respect He Deserve’ – Nigerian Say After Davido Sold Out His Concert (Video)

Nigeria musical sensation, David Adeleke, Officially known and addressed as Davido is currently in a live in concert show at the O2 arena, London.

The much anticipated show is already sold out and the award winning artist artist has stated entertaining those in attendant with electric performance.

Abeg Davido don try, give that Man the respect he deserv

Video:

What they are saying:

