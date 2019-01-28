‘Abeg Davido Don Try, Give That Man The Respect He Deserve’ – Nigerian Say After Davido Sold Out His Concert (Video)

Nigeria musical sensation, David Adeleke, Officially known and addressed as Davido is currently in a live in concert show at the O2 arena, London.

The much anticipated show is already sold out and the award winning artist artist has stated entertaining those in attendant with electric performance.

Abeg Davido don try, give that Man the respect he deserv

Video:

THE BEST ENTRANCE I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE #davido #davidolivetheo2 WELL DONE DAVIDO @iam_Davido pic.twitter.com/UXBh5XTAEq — Beverley (@BeverleyMeya) January 27, 2019

What they are saying:

Now I see #Davido first African to sellout o2 London — geetrinity (@molen_gideon) January 27, 2019

Wha kinda Crowd do you need again after this……… Bitter people everywhere waiting for Bad news. It will be very hard for people to make it in Life when they hate to see success of others. #Davido #DavidoLiveAtO2 pic.twitter.com/gVqnDebhll — 9ja Street Lambassador (@updateboyz_) January 27, 2019