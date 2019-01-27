Uncategorized

Actor Kalu Ikeagwu and wife so excited as they welcome a baby boy (Photo)

Actor, Kalu Ikeagwu and his wife has just welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Ijeoma Eze.

The couple got married on Saturday, June 26, 2016.

An excited Kalu Ikeagwu took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the newborn. He also took time to thank his wife for the wonderful gift.

Sharing an adorable photo of the new born, he wrote;

Welcome to this world my jubilee son from the LORD. The LORD train you, the LORD keep you, the Priest of priests translate you in the fullness of time! Love you son. Love you Ijay, my lovely wife for giving me this wonderful gift.

Tags

You may also like

Davido advertises for Chioma’s ‘Chef Chi Cooking Show’

Nnamdi Kanu reacts to the suspension of CJN Walter Onnoghen by Buhari, tells his Biafra family what next to do

Nigerians slam pantless slay queen for twerking to Davido’s bumbum in toilet

CJN Onnoghen’s Suspension: Don’t truncate our Democracy, it was hard won – Oby Ezekwesili tells Buhari

Bobrisky and Nina share a warm hug as they reunite

First son of Lord’s Chosen pastor, Lazarus Muoka finally weds his lovely bride (Photos)

Tinny Entertainment CEO physically assaults signee Damilare – Man alleges

Banky W’s wife Adesua Etomi threatens lady who accused her husband of collecting N57m to campaign for Buhari

US reacts to CJN Onnoghen’s suspension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *