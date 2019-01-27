Actor Kalu Ikeagwu and wife so excited as they welcome a baby boy (Photo)

Actor, Kalu Ikeagwu and his wife has just welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Ijeoma Eze.

The couple got married on Saturday, June 26, 2016.

An excited Kalu Ikeagwu took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the newborn. He also took time to thank his wife for the wonderful gift.

Sharing an adorable photo of the new born, he wrote;

Welcome to this world my jubilee son from the LORD. The LORD train you, the LORD keep you, the Priest of priests translate you in the fullness of time! Love you son. Love you Ijay, my lovely wife for giving me this wonderful gift.