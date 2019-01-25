Uncategorized

Actor Seun Ajayi and wife welcome a baby boy

Actor, Seun Ajayi and wife just welcomed a baby boy as they both take to their IG to thank God for the his gift.

Taking to his IG the young actor wrote;

“21 days ago, God showed himself faithful and true blessing us with a bundle of true joy! First let me celebrate this amazing woman @damibiyi . It’s only after you have stuck by your wife from day one through to delivery that you will find new levels of respect for her. I love you baby, thank you for all the sacrifices to make this happen. And to my Son, Modebare, know this, your daddy loves you so much I can’t even describe this feeling in words. Thank you Lord for the privilege to be a husband and now a father! #Grateful #IamADaddy #FamilyOverEverything “

