Actress Linda Osifo acquires a multi-million naira mansion in Lekki, shares her survival story (photo)

Nigerian actress Linda Osifo has bought herself a multi-million naira mansion. The talented actress took to social media to show off the mansion which is located in Lekki area of Lagos state.

The actress who shared a photo of the mansion on her Instagram page also talked about her survival and how she succeeded.

She told people to never listen to the naysayers who tell them somethings are impossible. She advised her followers to tell the naysayers that their dreams are possible because they have God by their side.

On her post, the 27-year-old actress narrated how she squatted in someone’s house. She also revealed how she rented an apartment which she shared with a stranger in 2014.

According to her, by 2015, she was able to rent a three room apartment in Lekki. Osifo thanked God that she is finally a landlord in Lagos.

Her post reads:

Na small small…

•I squatted at first in someone’s house (A great helper till now) -2013

•Rented a shared apartment with a complete stranger -2014

•Rented my own 3 room apartment in lekki- 2015

•Glory to God….like play sha na we them dey call Landlord for this Lagos! -2018

If I never took that bold step & got on that plane….there wouldn’t be ‘LAO’ today. Don’t let them tell you it’s not possible because of your gender, age, skin color, background, education or whatever! Let them know your dreams are POSSIBLE because you have a LIVING GOD. Never give the glory to man, but to God only!🙏🏾 #TBTgratitude #Testimony ————————————————————————

