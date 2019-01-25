Uncategorized

Actress Queeneth Hilbert left unconscious following a ghastly auto crash

Actress, Queeneth Hilbert has taken to her IG to thank God for saving her life as she escapes a ghastly motor accident.

In her words on IG;

“I AM ALWAYS A SURVIVOR 💪💪 #theydontknow
I always like keeping some certain things to myself but this is the biggest testimony of my life… they tried But Failed woefully ‼️
Nobody prays for an accident but this just made me stronger and I am not giving up either. Was rushed to the hospital and I just regained consciousness but I will be fine. #myLegsHurts ohhh pls pray for me THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🙏🙏🙏

