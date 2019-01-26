Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

Adesua Etomi has come hard on a lady identify as Mirian who claimed that Banky W collected the sum of N57 Million from President Muhammadu Buhari to run a PR for him which he never did.

The beautiful actress added that she and her husband, Banky W, were only in Abuja on the said date to participate in an awareness campaign they put together with the EU against Gender Based Violence.

What she said:

For those telling me to be quiet. PLEASE free my soul. I hardly ever respond to lies and the filth that I see every single day but I WILL NOT allow my name to be dragged through the mud. I'm not a chicken, nor am I a coward. I can be quiet but I am NO IDIOT. — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) January 26, 2019