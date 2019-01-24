After 19 years of marriage, Nigerian couple welcomes their first child (photo)

Mrs Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo, a former beauty queen, who now runs the Elizabeth R Events, an upscale events planning company, has shared the story of a couple who have finally been blessed with a child after many years of waiting.

The happy couple, who are beneficiaries of Ibidun’s grant for infertility treatment, have welcomed their first child 19 years after marriage. Ibidun, a former Miss Lux shared the good news on Instagram today.

The former beauty queen had established the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) a non-profit organization to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination.

This couple who got blessed with a baby after beneficiaries of the foundation.

Sharing a photo of the new born on Instagram, Ibidun wrote:

“Haaaaaa … After 19 years of waiting, 19 years of praying,19 years trusting & crying God showed up like never before my God you are too much…

“these are tears of joy my fam, when God decides to silence your mockers hmmmm, another home has been blessed with a bouncing baby boy(he is literally bouncing

“Please say thank you to God as we welcome another addition to the IIF Family.

“God still works wonders. Please keep believing… God is never late He will do yours.

“IIF says thank you to God, all our donors and prayer partners”