After birthing three boys, Omoni Oboli shares secrets on how she has maintained a toned body & flat abs

After birthing three handsome boys, Omoni recently shared secret tips on how she has managed to maintain flat abs and a toned body on Instagram.

She revealed that contrary to most people thinking that she looks so good because she is naturally slim, she has to work hard to get her body to where it is.

Encouraging her fans that having the perfect body is possible, she shared dietary means to get ones body looking as slim and fit as they want it.

Although one will argue that self-love means accepting your body the way it is, it is also wise to get the desirous toned figure one wants in a bid to promote genuine self-love.

The beautiful wife and mother also shared photos of herself and stated that having such beautiful body does not come easy and only those who are ready to sacrifice are able to get their desired figure.

Her post reads:

My secret to flat abs:

I did a smoothie only diet for 4 days and lost some weight and my stomach got a lot flatter in the process. Following that, for now, I have just one meal a day around lunch time. I have my tea and smoothie for breakfast, I can either have smoothie again for dinner or just have some carrots or apples with a handful of nuts.

These are some of the things I have done over the years to get back my pre child bearing abs…

The first thing is discipline!

1: First thing I drink when I wake up in the morning is a glass of warm water with lemon. (I always squeeze the juice of my lemon in my tea or water before throwing it in. Who else does that? 🤣)

2: My green tea: I have my green tea every morning. I squeeze in some lemon or lime, add 2 spoonfuls of Apple cider vinegar (with the mother in it) and some ginger juice. You can add some honey (honey is actually beneficial to the body)

3: I don’t eat as much carbs as a lot if you think I do. The people around me will testify to that. There are times that I am bad and I go on a carbs spree but I caution myself early and make restitutions.

4: I try never to eat carbs at night. Carbs make you bloat in the morning so stay away from them at night. Long and continuous consumption of carbs at night will lead to an extended stomach.

5: I use vegetables and some nut flours to make swallow. (I like my soups and I don’t like just licking them) So I make almond swallow, cauliflower, cabbage, egg plant or even carrot swallow. See next post for video on how to make one of them.

6: I drink lots of water and fresh juices. Carrot juice is particularly good for the skin. I mix it with ginger and celery (most times).

7: I drink other types of tea during the day apart from green tea. Some of my favorites are mint, rooibos tea and camomile at night.

8: Exercise is very important not just for weight loss but for your health and general well being so don’t forget to exercise but 80% of weight loss or staying trim is done in your kitchen!

I would tell you the benefits of these foods and drinks I take but the post will be too long so google is your friend 😉

I will share more tips with you another time.

You’re welcome 🙏