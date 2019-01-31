After endorsing Ganduje for second term, Buhari says fight against corruption still on

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed claims that his commitment to the fight against corruption isn’t worth anything anymore.

This was in reactions to comments from Nigerians after the President, endorsed governor of Kano, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje for second term, during the All Progressives Congress, APC, rally in Kano state in Thursday.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity on Thursday, the presidency noted that “President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed claims that his association with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has diminished his commitment to the war against corruption.”

According to the Presidency, there is a difference between perception and reality. According to the presidency, Ganduje, a sitting Governor, enjoys immunity from prosecution in his own right. Furthermore, under Nigerian laws, a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“In the circumstances, the matter is in court and the President has no power to dictate to the court or the Kano State House of Assembly, which is already investigating the matter, about what to do with the allegations against Ganduje.

“The Presidency made it clear that its clear that its fight against corruption was still very in tact and gave examples of government officials who are currently facing prosecution over corruption charges.

Governor Ganduje stirred public criticisms in 2018, after several videos of him allegedly collecting bribes from contractors was published by Nigerian Daily.

Although the governor has since dismissed the videos as being doctored, Nigerians expressed outrage over his endorsement for second term by an anti-corruption champion at the Kano rally on Thursday.