After Onnoghen, Atiku is next, watch and see – Donald Duke

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Donald Duke has lambasted the present administration for suspending embattled chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

According to the former Cross Rivers state governor, whole he hailed the court of appeal, for upholding his candidacy of SDP, but trashed the present administration for “blatant and arrogant display of power exhibited.”

Speaking via his twitter handle on Friday, the presidential candidate said this government tried also to remove Bukola Saraki, head of the legislative arm and failed but the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote:

While I’m glad the appeals court upheld my constitutional right to contest for the office of president of our country, I’m shocked at the blatant and arrogant display of power exhibited by the administration in the removal of the CJN and shamefully, Justice Tanko Mohammed accepts to be sworn in.

They attempted removing the head of the legislative arm now it’s the judiciary. Atiku is NEXT.

Wait and see.