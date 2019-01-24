Alexx Ekubo reacts to Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

Following the shock news by Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, that she will not be contesting for the 2019 Presidential election, Nigerian actor and model Alexx Ekubo (born Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke) has reacted.

In the statement she released on Twitter and her website, she explained her decision to quit the process as proof of her determination to right the wrongs in the country by supporting a coalition that can defeat the incumbent.

“My commitment in this regard has been consistent and in consonance with my agreement, at the request of candidates under Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) in 2018, to supervise their internal selection process as an outside observer passionate about building this alternative force. Despite disagreements within the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria on these and other issues, I have decided that it is now necessary to show by action and example my determination on this issue by stepping down my candidacy and focusing on building the coalition once and for all,” the statement read in part.

Alex Ekubo who was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest took to his Instagram page to react to the withdrawal of Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

His post reads:

Now this is the level of selflessness i’m talking about, putting the country’s interest over one’s personal interest & ambition. #PowerOf1

Presidential Candidate Oby Ezekwesili, steps down from Presidential Race to help build a coalition for a viable alternative to the #APCPDP option that seems to be plaguing Nigeria for so many years

Until we as a people want better for ourselves & our unborn generation, we would continue our rigmarole from frying pan to fire, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder, we CANNOT afford another civil war, trust me when i say we are on the brink of it. I’m sick & tired of the disparity btw things as they are & as they ought to be, i’m tired of lying, i’m tired of covering up under the guise of Patriotism, the honest truth is NIGERIA IS NOT WORKING, its 2019 we still cannot boast of steady power supply, a feat bigger countries with less resources have conquered, & moved unto greater things like self driving cars, electric cars, space programs, & we are still here groping in the dark, inventing new dance moves like Zanku & Shoki, i weep for my pple. Everything Baba Fela sang about decades ago, is still happening like he sang it yesterday, we are still “suffering & smiling” .

Dear Nigerian Youth, if you sell your vote in this upcoming election, you are part of the problem! If you support a candidate simply because he is from your geopolitical zone, or the same religion as you, shame on you!

Let us take cue from Aunty Oby & put the country first! Put our unborn generation first! Put our collective wellbeing first! Abi are you not tired?!!!!

Thank you mama, you have truly led by example, posterity would never forget you.

Dear @feladurotoye @yelesho @moghalukingsley pls we are running out of time “The 3rd Force” stands a better chance as an alliance. Make it happen for a new NIGERIA 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬