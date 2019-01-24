Uncategorized

American rapper Pusha T issues final warning to Drake

Pusha T and Drake’s beef doesn’t seem to be coming to a halt anytime soon, as Pusha just issued a stern warning to his rival.

American rapper and record executive Terrence LeVarr Thornton better known by his stage name Pusha T claims someone is trying to restart their beef. This has left fans buzzing with many linking it to his enemy Drake.

Since Pusha T dissed Drake with the song “The story of Adidon”, many have been expecting a response from the Canadian rapper.

It seems Pusha T is now aware that Drake has cooked something which will soon drop.

Issuing a threat to Drake, he wrote:

‘You tried, you failed…I’m hearing you wanna try again, this time I’m not gonna play with you, any of you.’

See his tweet below:

Tags

You may also like

2Baba complains about ‘bad songs’ flooding the Nigerian airwaves

Bukky Wright converts to Christianity

Omotola Jalade reveals she is not excited African movies were not nominated for 2019 Oscars

Most Hausa women have nothing to offer in relationships – Twitter user says

Chelsea react as John Mikel Obi completes move to Middlesbrough

Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa loses mom

Nina goes into acting

Middlesbrough football club unveils Mikel Obi as their latest signing

INEC turns down Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from 2019 presidential race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *