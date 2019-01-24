American rapper Pusha T issues final warning to Drake

Pusha T and Drake’s beef doesn’t seem to be coming to a halt anytime soon, as Pusha just issued a stern warning to his rival.

American rapper and record executive Terrence LeVarr Thornton better known by his stage name Pusha T claims someone is trying to restart their beef. This has left fans buzzing with many linking it to his enemy Drake.

Since Pusha T dissed Drake with the song “The story of Adidon”, many have been expecting a response from the Canadian rapper.

It seems Pusha T is now aware that Drake has cooked something which will soon drop.

Issuing a threat to Drake, he wrote:

‘You tried, you failed…I’m hearing you wanna try again, this time I’m not gonna play with you, any of you.’

See his tweet below: