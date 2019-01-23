Anybody caught with firearms in any political gathering will be brought down by any means possible including being shot- Lagos CP

Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Imohimi Edgal, has given an order to police personnel in the state, to use whatever means including firearms on thugs wielding guns during at any political function.

This instruction was given by Edgal, during a meeting on Tuesday, of Inter-Agency Consultative Forum on election , said policemen in the state should use proportional and appropriate force to arrest anyone in possession of firearms.

He stated that there will be a thorough searching of people, going into any political rally – this he says as a result of what happened during a political rally in Lagos recently.

In his words;

“We have learnt from what happened the other time during a rally and henceforth anybody going into any political rally will be thoroughly searched.

“I have ordered my Area Commanders and Divisional Police Offices (DPOs) in the state that henceforth, they should use proportional and appropriate force including the use of firearms to ensure that anybody found with weapons in any political gathering should be arrested, demobilised and the firearms seized,”