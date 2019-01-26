Asamoah Gyan pens emotional message to missing Emiliano Sala

Asamoah Gyan has joined the rest of the football world to pay a glowing tribute to Emiliano Sala who is feared dead.

The 28-year-Old who became Cardiff City’s record signing after sealing £15 million move to the Premier League side disappeared while heading to his new club from France earlier this week.

Gyan has however sent emotional message to the family of the missing player following the disappearance of the striker.

However, Gyan who plies his trade in the Turkish top-flight for Kayserispor has also released an emotional tribute via his Instagram handle.

The former Sunderland goal poacher wrote,

“We always put our life on the line but people think it’s just a game. Hmmmm. Let’s pray for SALA.”

Sala signed for Cardiff City from FC Nantes on Saturday, January 19, and was on his way to bolster Neil Warnock’s squad in England’s top-flight when the plane was reported missing.

Chances of finding Sala alive is slim according to BBC reports, with officials saying that is was more of a recovery than rescue mission at this point.

Sala’s plane lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.