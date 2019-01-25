Atiku And Saraki React As Buhari Swears In New CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari today swears in Ibrahim Tanko as the acting chief Justice of Nigeria following the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen who was the former chief Justice of Nigeria.

This decision has sparked reactions from both the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and senate President, Bukola Saraki.

What they said:

The Purported Suspension of CJN Onnoghen is an Act of Dictatorship Taken too Far. Read more: https://t.co/beyQ8GRu6d — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 25, 2019