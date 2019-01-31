Atiku is the kind of leader Nigeria needs

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the type of leader that Nigeria needs.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East said this in reaction to the performance of the former vice president in the town hall meeting tagged #NGCandidates, hosted by Kadaria Ahmed and aired on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

According to Ben Bruce while speaking via his twitter handle, minutes after the show, he hailed the presidential candidate for not ‘cracking under pressure’, adding that he’s the kind of leader the country needs.

In his words:

Under pressure, Atiku did not crack. This is kind of leader Nigeria needs. A leader who will never crack under pressure. This is why I will vote for Atiku. #NGCandidates