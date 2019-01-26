Australian Open: Naomi Osaka wins back-to-back Grand Slams, becomes the new world number one

Naomi Osaka has claimed back-to-back Grand Slam titles, after she added the Australian Open to her US Open crown.

Osaka on Saturday recorded a dramatic three-set victory against Petra Kvitova.

The 21-year-old from Japan recovered from a dramatic second-set collapse to defeat Kvitova 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka’s win stopped the run of eight different consecutive Grand Slam title winners,

She also became the youngest woman since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010 to be ranked No 1 in the world.