Uncategorized

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka wins back-to-back Grand Slams, becomes the new world number one

Naomi Osaka has claimed back-to-back Grand Slam titles, after she added the Australian Open to her US Open crown.

Osaka on Saturday recorded a dramatic three-set victory against Petra Kvitova.

The 21-year-old from Japan recovered from a dramatic second-set collapse to defeat Kvitova 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka’s win stopped the run of eight different consecutive Grand Slam title winners,

She also became the youngest woman since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010 to be ranked No 1 in the world.

Tags

You may also like

2019: Buhari is God’s project, nobody can’t stop him – Senator Godswill Akpabio

Davido reacts to the suspension of the CJN Walter Onnoghen by President Buhari

Singer Cobhams reacts to CJN Walter Onnoghen suspension, says Nigerians have turned a blind eye

I might sound cliche but I don’t wear pant anymore – Actress Nazo Ekezie reveals

I don’t fancy putting pictures of my wife on social media – Actor Jigan Babaoja says

Asamoah Gyan pens emotional message to missing Emiliano Sala

Teni’s record label boss Dr.Dolor motivates fans as he shares story of his way to the top

Actress Lizzy Anjorin shares motivational message on social media, talks about her hustle

I’m not after Femi Otedola’s wealth – Mr Eazi tells Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *