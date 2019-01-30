‘ Babachir Lawal Court Charge Is A Distraction Of Illegal Removal Of Onoghen.’ – Nigerians React As EFCC Drag Buhari’s Ex-SGf To Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has filed fraud charges against the immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF),Babachir Lawal despite being a major campaigner for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term campaign since his exit.

He was charged with five people along with Mr Ayodele Oke, the former head of Nigeria Intelligence Agency who was at the helms of affair when several millions of dollars belonging to the agency was found in an apartment around Lekki, Lagos.

Nigerians are however unimpressed with the move by the EFCC simply because they feel the prosecution is only a ploy to distract them from the ‘illegal’ removal of the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Their reactions:

EFCC files corruption charges against Babachir Lawal… Lol after he many years — Manni Osilonya (@manniosilonya) January 30, 2019

Babachir Lawal court charge is a distraction of illegal removal of Onoghen. It was done to douse the tension generated by Onnoghen removal. — Voice Crying Out (@ogechime1) January 30, 2019

https://twitter.com/Turpea/status/1090693819430027264