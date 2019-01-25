Banky W calls out INEC for spelling his name wrongly & having his misprinted party logo

Nigerian entertainers are known to complain about the government and some of them have decided to be politicians to enable them do something about the country’s problems.

Olubankole Wellington better known by his stage name Banky W is one of the few celebrities that have decided to join politics. He recently declared his intention to serve as a federal legislator, representing Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state in the coming 2019 election.

Banky W took to his Instagram account to call out INEC for spelling his name wrongly and also printing his Party Logo wrongly.

The politician wrote:

VERY URGENT!!! It turns out that logo that will show for MDP on the Election day ballot papers is wrong. We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on.

No sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is WE ARE ON THE BALLOT. You will see “Modern Democratic party” on the ballot with this new logo… so PLEASE help us repost the logo everywhere. We are also reprinting as much campaign material as we can. We will not be deterred by any obstacle. We will not be discouraged. We will focus on the finish line and forge ahead. No weakness. No regrets.

#MDP #STRONGERTOGETHER #BANKONBANKY

PS: My last name was also misspelled, but that’s a non issue because you won’t see candidate names on election day… just party names, acronyms, and logos. Please remember the Modern Democratic Party. God bless you.

See his post below: